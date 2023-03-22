A Nigerian youth created a scene as he visited the Mavin Records mansion uninvited because of Don Jazzy

The desperate young man knelt at the gate of the mansion as security men refused him entry into the building

The video went viral on social media as netizens passed funny remarks about the Nigerian man's action

There was a mild drama at the gate of the Mavin Records mansion as a young man tried to gain access to the building.

The youth met resistance from the security men on the ground, who would not let him past the main entrance.

The man desperately wanted to see Don Jazzy. Photo Credit: @dayo_30bg, @don_jazzy

The young man known as Lekki Street Boy on TikTok said his sole aim was to meet the Mavin Record boss Don Jazzy. He did not, however, state why.

In the clip he shared, he resorted to pleading on his knees after seeing his appeals fall on deaf ears. The security men told on him to leave the premises.

"@Don Jazzy boss yr securities no allowed me enter come meet you oo," the youth captioned the clip.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

AFRIYIE_DIETRICH_OFFICIA said:

"The most patient man of all time be this security guard ‍♀️coz don try am for my area here."

Dani kurl said:

"E be like say u no dey watch movies err...Force yourself in o."

Gickynosey3 said:

"Security be like who be this one wan come blow when I never blow abeg go your turn go come one day."

Thomas Mac said:

"Na men get way,push dem na."

Raphael said:

"The struggle is too much oh but why do you want to see am nah abi u to remix song."

Marley kenzie said:

"Security never make am under don jazzy, na you wan go make am for there."

April said:

"If I be the security I go dey bring my daughter come work Rema fit like am."

user60787562403212 said:

"See as person serious date dey beg in fellow man."

