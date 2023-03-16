A Tiktok video showing a whale helping a woman retrieve her phone that fell into the water has warmed hearts

The viral video displayed the kindness of some animals, and it was a moving moment for the other women around who were thrilled with the action of the whale

The white-coloured whale went into the water and came back with the phone in its mouth, gently opening it for the owner to pick it up

Many videos have shown the kindness of animals to human beings and this Tiktok video showing a Beluga whale going into the water to retrieve a phone for a woman was no different.

In the viral video, two women waited as the whale searched for the phone and brought it to them.

Whale searches for phone and brings it to the owner. Photo credit: @pubity Source: Tiktok

By the time the whale came to the woman with the phone, they were already excited that such rare kindness was happening to them.

Whale finds phone in water

After shouts of excitement, they picked the phone from the whale's mouth and the kind animal gently returned to the water again.

The video really touched the emotions of people who saw it and many social media users who reacted were amazed by the whale's intelligence.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 3 million likes with over 29,400 comments on Tiktok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@juicytelug3673 reacted:

"Beluga whales are one of the most intelligent animals in the world."

@kirin3883 said:

"Beluga whales are just giant sea puppies."

@orphelia wrote:

"Beluga whales are extremely intelligent. They are amazing."

@prettysolance commented:

"Beluga whales are what we think dolphins are. They are the true civil animals of the sea."

@pekoneko also reacted:

"This is how they treat us. We have to respect their homes too."

Whales eat 10 million pieces of microplastic daily

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that blue whales consume up to 10 million pieces of microplastic every day, research estimated Tuesday, suggesting that the omnipresent pollution poses a bigger danger to the world's largest animal than previously thought.

The tiny fragments of plastic have been found everywhere from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and even inside human organs and blood.

Now a modelling study published in the journal Nature Communications has estimated how much is being ingested by whales.

