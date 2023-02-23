A mother has shared a hilarious video of her cute toddler getting tackled by her father for waking up late

In the trending clip shared via TikTok, the father shook his little daughter and forced her to wake up

The funny father questioned why his child would still be sleeping peacefully by 11 in the morning

A pretty mother has shared a video of her husband waking their little daughter who was asleep by 11.am.

In the funny clip, the father shook his daughter and refused to stop until she opened her eyes.

Dad wakes up little daughter Photo Credit: @angelmrs.boss

Source: TikTok

As soon as she woke up, he questioned her to know why she would still be sleeping by 11, while everyone was still awake.

However, the toddler's mother felt bad over the manner her husband woke her baby, and she subtly asked him not to be so rough with their child.

"Don't do that, don't be so tough with her, don't be so rough with my baby", she said.

Social media reactions

@jamijohnson28 said:

"She already made up her mind that she bout to quit cuz this waking up early is for the birds."

@mrclint100 stated:

"She gave that "I'm ready to move out already cuz yall doing too much look."

@chrisashford53 said:

"All I will tell him don’t get mad when she wake up. It will be hell to pay."

@teeconceited_2023 commented:

"Yo you need to quit waking her out her sleep like she said quit waking me up out my sleep."

@dmchwilson0 said:

"She’s like, U work for me. why I gotta get up? That’s why she wake up smiling. Too cute."

@brudcarl98 reacted:

"This is How my dog everytime when im trying To cuddle him in the morning Before i go To work!"

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng