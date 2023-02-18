A man stormed a public arena and performed impressive dance moves that got a lot of people excited

Those who have seen the video posted on TikTok are referring to the man as a champion on the dance floor

At the moment, the video has received 64k likes and more than 1.4 million views from dance lovers on TikTok

A man who is a good dancer delivered an eye-popping performance in a public arena and got people entertained.

The impressive dance video posted on TikTok by @operateurava currently has as much as 1.4 million views.

The man dances so nicely and got many people shouting. Photo credit: TikTok/@operateurava.

Source: TikTok

How man in security uniform danced in public arena

From how he shook his body while dancing, it became clear that he must have rehearsed his dance moves before the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He was dressed in a security uniform but it is not yet known if he is a security personnel. People however focused on his dance talent.

In the 43 seconds clip, he stepped into the arena after another man had finished dancing.

He started his dance with measured waist moves and progressed into shouder moves.

He squated and then shook his shoulders in a rhythmic way that corresponded with the sound of the music.

Apart from waist dance, the man also fell and parted his two legs. His fleximibity got people shoutng.

At some points in his excellent dance show, he removed his cap and held it in his hand and continued dancing backwards.

Even the reactions of his colleagues standing by shows that they appreciate the man's amazing dance talent.

Watch the video below:

Lady in security uniform goes viral after dancing

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful lady in security uniform danced in an open arena.

Her powerful dance was captured in a viral video and it trended on TikTok for many days.

There were others in the arena who were equally dressed like her, but she was the only one who danced in the video.

She was called a good dancer because of how she excitedly moved her waist with a broad smile on her face.

Source: Legit.ng