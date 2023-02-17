As the scarcity of Naira notes continues to bite, a man has brought out some old notes which have gone out of use

The money the man brought out is the old N50 paper notes introduced in 1991 and the old N20 paper notes introduced in 1977

All the Naira notes he brought out have been replaced with the new polymer notes which means he cannot use them again

A Nigerian man has brought some old N50 and old N20 paper notes which have gone out of use.

In a video posted on TikTok, the man sampled the Naira notes to the admiration of people who wondered where he got them.

A Nigerian man brought out old N20 and N50 notes that have gone out of use. Photo credit: TikTok/@070kamaldincmc and Westend61/Getty Images. (Man's image for illustration only).

The man showed people the Naira notes and told them that it is the old notes which have been changed in the past.

Nigerian man seen with old N20 and N50 notes goes viral

The old N50 paper notes the man brought out were introduced in 1991. In 2009, this was later replaced by the polymer N50 notes.

Also, the man showcased the old N20 paper notes introduced in 1977 but was later replaced by the current N20 polymer notes in 2007.

The man who spoke in Hausa said in the video:

"Well, this is wonderful. This is the old currency. This is the old currency that has been changed before."

Nigerians who have seen the video on TikTok are wondering how the man preserved the money in such quantity.

The old notes he brought out have the signature of Joseph Oladele Sanusi who was the CBN governor from 1999 to 2004. The video was posted by @070kamaldincmc.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user6842496146938 said:

"That ₦50 Worths more than our today ₦500."

@Daniel Stanley commented:

"I'm a collector of old notes and coins. I would so love to buy this from him."

@user1622851006768 said:

"I still have this money with me till today."

@goodnewsItah said:

"This was when naira had value... smh."

Source: Legit.ng