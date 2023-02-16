A young Nigerian woman has highlighted the struggles faced by curvy girls who have been searching for true love

In the video, she claimed that she and some other curvy ladies have been unable to find true love due to their body stature

The short clip showed a compilation of videos and photos of the curvy lady as she narrated her ordeal

Since time immemorial, social media has been used as a platform to bring to light a lot of issues affecting people and this video is no different.

In the sad clip, a beautiful young woman narrated the struggles and challenges she, as a curvy woman and other women like her, face in their pursuit of true love.

She vented her frustration across to netizens to buttress that curvy women are not finding it easy in the 'love department'.

She highlighted some of the challenges using written captions, video clips and pictures of herself in different poses, truly proving that she is on the curvy spectrum.

In her words:

"It's difficult to experience true love as men are attracted by our physique. We are human too. We deserve true love.

"Men contemplate on taking us as serious dates as they feel we are too hot to be with just one person. Some girls don't like us because they feel we are perfect and have a perfect life."

"No boy wants to be just friends with us without getting intmate. Life is not always rosy for curvy girls. We go through a lot."

Social media reactions

@og_nelly1 wrote:

"Men go through theirs also. Imagine a lady telling you she can't date you cause you are too fine. This life dey buzz me sometimes."

@barbie_mich said:

"Curvy girls and beautiful girls suffer the most in getting a serious guy. Before you'll see true love, if you're not careful, they'll finish ur biscuit."

@rubyclassy wrote:

"I can feel your pain sis. I've tried to be as good as I can be, God fearing, caring, ambitious, hardworking and every good thing I can be but it feels like I'm a failure when it comes to relationships."

@lavi_doren commented:

"For me it has to be not being comfortable wearing what other people can comfortably wear and finding the right jeans."

@greg_sammm said:

"Would have taken her serious but truth is that curvy women like the attention they get from different men cos of their physique that's why it's displayed steady."

@therealhadassah_ said:

"Can we talk about the struggle with buying clothes especially perfect jeans."

@sisi_painter87 stated:

"This one just wan show us say she set. There's nothing you are going through that other girls are not going through."

@princejama commented:

"And yet you're still posing sxy in these videos. You never ready."

Lady cries out, says her curves frustrates her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ogbe Anne Roli was born without any difficulty like every other Nigerian child and had dreams she hoped to achieve when she came of age. At the age of 16, she experienced puberty, howbeit on an unusual level.

This is because she formed big mammary glands, but*tocks and hips that betrayed her teenage age. She said due to her so pronounced body physique, people thought she was 23 when she was only 16. Her curves stood her out from her secondary school peers and drew her unnecessary attention.

The native of Warri South in Delta state said she took to avoiding public places and staying indoors. Anne said she had escaped being ra*ped twice and doesn't want to venture into relationships because she doesn't know the men that are actually after her body.

