"It Looks Like Lace Wig": Man With Large Dreadlocks That Touches the Ground, Video Goes Viral on TikTok
- A man with long and large dreadlocks has posted a video of it on TikTok and it has attracted a huge attention
- In the video, the man held up the five pieces of dreadlocks which look so long that they touch the ground
- But some TikTok users have taken a closer look at the dreadlocks and declared that the hair is not real
A man has paraded his large and long dreadlocks in a TikTok video that has gone viral.
The man was seen in the video lifting the dreadlocks and turning around in front of a mirror.
Those who have seen the dreadlocks are even saying that they are not real due to their large sizes and length.
The dreadlocks are so long that they even touch the ground when they are left to dangle from the man's head.
Man goes viral after showing large dreadlocks that look like wig
The man parted the dreads into five large lumps which actually look as long as snakes.
But a closer look at the dreads would reveal that they appear to be artificial. It looks like a lace cap. Some TikTok users are also doubting that the hair is real.
Some have clearly said that the hair looks like a lace wig. The video was posted by @kinglouis713.
Reactions from TikTok users
@Shantel McGuire asked:
"Why this look like a wig."
@TT said:
"It’s a lace or am I tripping?"
@GeminiBeauty said:
"Looks like I see lace on the side but don't mind me though."⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀
@Ms. Glam Doll commented:
"Lace wig, I don't know about this style."
@MzVickyR reacted:
"You shud have hid the lace better."
@rainaorr6 said:
"I see the front laces."
Man with long straight hair goes viral
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man went viral because of his long and straight hair.
In fact, he has entered the Guinness World Record because of the uniqueness of his hair.
A TikTok video shows when he was combing his hair and posing for the camera. It was also revealed that his daughter is blessed with the same kind of hair.
