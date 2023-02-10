A surprising video shared online captures Nigerians lining up at a fuel station with their big generators

The residents stood in a straight line as their waited for their turns to purchase fuel from the station

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many expressing their frustrations

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A video of residents struggling to get fuel at a filling station in Nigeria has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the residents queued up with their big generators as they waited patiently for their turns.

Residents take generators to fuel station Photo Credit: @lindaikejiblog

Source: TikTok

Reports gathered that some stations halted the sales of fuel to people holding gallons. However, the reason behind this action is still unclear.

Social media reactions

Vic_o_official said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Hahhaaaaaaaaaa..... E don happen! Welcome to Naija with fuel scarcity wahala."

Fedolzbedding stated:

"I wonder why filling stations stopped selling into Jerry cans. No stable electricity, we are willing to pay for our comfort, yet they are stressing us."

Queen_chingy commented:

"I rather sweat than to do this nonsense. Even the black market fuel vendors they try to avoid still get fuel pass Nnpc."

Mbaluxury commented:

"Omo Nigerians like to the suffer, that’s just what I’ve come to realize. Some of these people wey the queue go still vote for the same party that is causing them difficulty living for a mussel of bread."

Ddashnblushmakeovers stated:

"E reach to do. Some stations the number of jerrycan is more the population in that community."

Officialbobbyfredrick__ said:

"We deserve certificate of survival n 2 weeks holiday after this administration is over."

Exotique_treats_and_shakes added:

"It's like some of you don't know what's going on. In my area, NNPC fuel is the cheapest. They only sell in cars, generator tanks, and bike tanks. No keg. So how do you expect people to buy fuel in their generator? What if they can't afford to buy fuel at 350 per liter or 400 per liter? Make dem no carry their generator go?"

Watch the video below:

Black marketers make cool cash from selling petrol

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that on every corner of the roads, you would spot them carrying different sizes of jerry cans filled with petrol and running after motorists with the intent to persuade them to buy from them.

Along with their jerry cans of petrol, they are always with a hose to help a customer discharge the petrol from the jerry cans to their cars in exchange for a handsome price. Welcome to the world of Nigeria's petrol black marketers.

Mostly unemployed, they have chosen to capitalise on the current fuel scarcity to make some money for themselves. A 5-litre jerry can of fuel is sold between N2000 - N3,500 depending on the location and the time of the day.

Source: Legit.ng