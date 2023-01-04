A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after approaching a beautiful woman on the road

In the hilarious video, the man claimed the woman was his mother and queried her for abandoning him years ago

The surprised woman however denied all his claims but showed off her motherly side when she offered to help

A kind woman has been applauded online over the manner she handled a prankster who claimed to be her son.

In the trending video, the man queried why the woman abandoned him years ago, and she looked at him in shock.

She denied being his mother but the prankster pushed harder claiming that she left him to sleep on the streets.

He went ahead to beg to follow her home, but she refused and rather offered to help in another way.

Netizens loved the woman's sweet approach and the kind way she talked to the young man.

"Mum you're my mum. I haven't seen you in a long time. How have you been mummy? I haven't seen you in years now I finally found you mummy. How have you been? You can't leave me again I can't find dad. You are my mum I have just been sleeping on the streets", the prankster claimed.

Social media reactions

@optimisticrealism said:

"She's so sweet, for 10 seconds she thought about taking you in till she realised she's not your mom."

@klevisa_lisa22 wrote:

"Bless her heart. Don't play games with nurses hearts. There have very big and very tired."

@destinylotus commented:

"Nurses are always so sweet man lol she’s deeply perplexed but still entertaining you."

@meyow101 reacted:

"The mother in her wants to take care of him when he said Mummy her heart was broken for him."

@heavilylowkey stated:

"My mum being a community nurse like her I know a patient is waiting on her and she really is very busy."

@mus2nice wrote:

"God blessed African mum.golden heart. She didn't ignore even when busy."

@jgunner2344 added:

"She properly sent a WhatsApp to all the aunties claiming there is crazy childern kidnapping old ladies."

@tiny.treats.mb reacted:

"She’s looks like a care worker going to her next job. You wasted her time. They literally have such little time to move between patients."

@jayjay3000k added:

"Doing on the guys is funny but NOT on the women. because of there safety, security and stress levels. Its not funny bro."

11-year-old boy abandoned by dad gets help

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian statesman and owner of Ovation, Dele Momodu, shared photos of an 11-year-old boy on his Instagram page after a person reached out to him on the kid's behalf.

According to the person, the boy's parents abandoned him. His mother, who wanted to go into prostitution, saw him as baggage to her profession. For days, the boy slept on the street and in uncompleted buildings without hope. After Momodu shared his story, helpers came, and his life changed.

The Ovation magazine boss said a person all the way from America agreed to sponsor the kid's education. Hours after his initial post, he shared a transformation photo of the boy and how his life is changing with the help coming for him. Before the sponsorship came, Momodu immediately placed the boy in an orphanage home.

Source: Legit.ng