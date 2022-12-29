A man shared a video of a mentally-challenged man who shows much he loves music as he danced to Make It Rain

The man who was in very dirty clothes lip-synced along to the song as a way to demonstrated he knew the lyrics

Many social media users who saw the video said that a continuous playing of the song may help him

A short video shared by @isaac_manoly has shown the moment a mentally-challenged man crouched in front of a speaker and vibed to Fat Joe's Make It Rain.

At the start of the clip, the man danced before he started singing along to the 2006 hit song. For once, you may think he was only acting up.

The way he sang along to the song shows it gave him some kind of nostalgia only him can explain. It was an emotional sight to see.

Many people who commented on the video said that listening to the song continually may go a long way to help the mental health.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more almost 3,000 comments with thousands of likes.

ToMi-CoNdoN said:

"He still remember the lyrics. I pray he remember himself and get off that condition."

janatnalu971 said:

"This guy z nt mad he jst needs love."

Cesar Brandnew said:

"Legend never loses memory."

Fazza3 said:

"God please give this young guy quick recovery in Jesus name amen."

slimvalerie1 said:

"May God straight his healing hands upon this young man."

P.syte said:

"Goes to show you how powerful music is."

