A Nigerian mother has appealed to netizens to advise her on supplements that can make her gain weight

In a trending video shared via TikTok, the beautiful mother lamented that she still looks like a secondary school student

According to her, she always thought that childbirth would make her add weight but the reverse was the case

A mother of two, Amy Ruby, has lamented over her young-looking nature after birthing kids for her husband.

In a TikTok video, the mum of two recounted that when she got married, she thought she would add as soon as she gives birth.

Mum of 2 wants to add weight Photo Credit: @amyruby/TikTok

However, despite birthing two kids for her husband, she still looks so young like a 'secondary school student'.

In her words:

"Somebody help please. I am currently weighing 56kg. I thought childbirth will help with weight gain but mine is a different case. I keep loosing weight instead. Please y'all should help me with weight gain supplements. I'm a mother of two but I look like someone in secondary school."

Social media reactions

@zinnyefoke said:

"You look so dam good dear. A protein smoothie is healthy for weight gain."

@user9702884340068 stated:

"Enough banana, yoghurt, cooked potatoes to bed, plus groundnut. just add these to your meals and fries."

@franceshairs_ said:

"This life no really balance. Body wey I want na e u no want."

@queen____andfamily said:

"You will remain there in Jesus name amen later you will thank me for this prayer see as you sweet just de play."

@user8333782259219 stated:

"Am also weighing 50kg and I have 2kids."

@amblessu added:

"Get a good supplement from the phamacy."

@messi_billions reacted:

"I wish my case is like this oooh, childbirth made me fat."

Watch the video below:

Young looking mum of 4 poses with kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother, Ademola, who looks very young has caused a frenzy online after sharing a family video on TikTok. The beautiful mother of four posed with all her children in the video and people kept gushing over her young looks.

While sharing the video via her official TikTok account @hrhabi, the young mum said she carries the birth certificates of her children whenever she's travelling because people usually find it hard to believe that she is their mother.

"I literally have to take their birth certificates with me, whenever I take them abroad on holiday. We’ve been stopped before and the authorities of the country we went to on holiday assumed we were all siblings trying to run away", she said.

