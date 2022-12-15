A video making the rounds online shows a little girl's reaction after her brother stated that he doesn't love her

In the viral video shared on TikTok, the little girl approached her brother and asked him if he loves her

Sadly, the little boy replied in the negative and this made his sister walk away with an angry look on her face

A beautiful little girl, Harmony, got heartbroken after her little brother, Hansel, insisted that he doesn't love her.

The pretty girl had approached her brother to affirm his love for her, but got disappointed instead.

Little boy said he doesn't love sister Photo Credit: @thehannafamily/TikTok

In the viral video, she asked him if he loves her, and the little boy responded that he doesn't.

This made his sister so heartbroken. She looked at him angrily before walking out of the scene.

Social media reactions

@huggi65 wrote:

"Harmony wasn't expecting that."

@deehill53054 said:

"I think Hansel just says mmhmm because he thinks that is what he's supposed to say."

@atxtrace stated:

"The look of sadness! Hansel, quit messing with Harmony’s emotions & show her some love."

@zuleemamalya commented:

"She rolled her eyes at you like “your baby been a problem since you brought him here."

@destinymonroe1985 stated:

"He likes her reaction he's figured out that annoys her while sometimes she may annoy him."

@destini.banks noted:

"Harmony bothers Hansel everyday. Baby rest your heart it’s okay."

@nakerandy added:

"Hansel chooses violence every time. I know he’s gonna have mischievous laugh the day he says yes."

Watch the video below:

