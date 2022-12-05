A young student who refused to give up his education due to long distance has received the gift of a brand-new car

Young Corey Patrick relocated from Birmingham, Alabama to West End when he finished junior high, Goalcast reports.

Corey's determination to graduate with his mate earned him a new car. Photo credit: Goalcast.

The move to West End meant that he may not be able to continue his senior high in the same school due to the long distance.

Corey Patrick wanted to graduate with his mates

But he was determined to graduate from Tarrant High School, so he decided to make the daily commute.

But this also meant that he would wake up daily at 4am, walk some distance and then catch a bus to school at 5:41 am.

Corey Patrick graduates from Tarrant High School

He successfully did that and finally, his day of graduation came. He wore his graduation gown and as usual, woke by 4am and walked the same distance to catch a bus.

It was on this final day that he was photographed by the bus driver who picked him.

The driver posted the photo with the caption:

“You tell me this ain’t determination…Sometimes, it’s all in what you want out of life. He didn’t have the best, but he was the best in my eyes. I was so proud of this black young man.”

Corey Patrick invited to a radio show

After the story went viral, Corey who already has a university scholarship was invited to appear in a radio show hosted by Rickey Smiley.

Rickey Smiley praised Corey's determination and announced the gift of a new car for him.

