A funny little boy recently made it clear to his mother that he doesn't like being served noodles to eat

In a hilarious clip, the little boy blatantly told his mother that he cannot eat noodles because he's grown

Netizens who came across the clip found the little boy hilarious and they threw their weight behind him

A smart little boy has kept people in stitches with his funny comments at his family's dining table.

After being served food by his doting mother, the little boy opened his eyes widely and maintained that he doesn't eat noodles.

Little boy says he can't eat noodles Photo Credit: @littlebigcuz/TikTok

Source: UGC

According to him, boys shouldn't eat even noodles at all, not to talk of a 'grown man' like him.

"Boys don't eat that. Boys don't eat it. I don't eat noodles. I'm a grown man", he maintained.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Video keeps netizens in stitches

@_jhaycen_ said:

"At this point it’s obvious he’s lived 10 different lives before this one."

@shesewgifted stated:

"Cuz said he don’t eat noodles but cuz it’s noodles in your bowl tho."

@sommy_nriama stated:

"He has an impeccable sense of self, they should also cultivate his sense of community, he will be alright."

@homoyemiopeyo said:

"Boyz don eat dat I don't eat noodles am a grown man. Dis bross no go kill me I feel u bro."

@shanninwillis445 reacted:

"Boys don't eat noodles I don't eat noodles I'm a grown man boy."

Watch the video below:

Baby rejects milk, insists on big chicken

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the attention of TikTokers has been drawn to a video of a baby who refused to drink milk. The cute baby girl insisted on being served the chicken which she saw in a plate right before her.

In the short clip seen on the TikTok handle of @veragold7, the girl named Zara removed her mouth when a feeding bottle containing milk touched it. Zara's eyes were on the chunk of meat in a plate of rice that her mother was eating.

She bent gently and used her hand to carefully pick the meat by herself. It was then that her mother realised what she wanted and took the meat off the plate. The girl's adult-like behaviour has stunned many TikTokers with some of them saying she is wise.

Source: Legit.ng