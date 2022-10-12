A Dutch company was dragged to court by a former staff who believed he was fired for a wrong reason

The staff who worked remotely was kicked out of the company for refusing to keep his webcam on all-day

After dragging the company to court, the young man won the case and the company was asked to pay him over N30 million

A company in Florida, Chetu, has been fined a whooping sum of over $70,000 (N30 million) by a Dutch court.

This was after an employee sued them for terminating his contract with them over webcam issues.

Sad man, webcam Photo Credit: Damircudic, Smith collections

Source: Getty Images

The company wanted the staff to keep the webcam on all day, but this idea didn't sit well with the staff who kicked against it and turned off his camera.

Reports gathered that the employee who was working from home for the software company based in the Netherlands was called into a meeting in late August.

Worker fired for not leaving webcam on

He was informed by the company that he must screen share and have his webcam on all day.

However, the worker disagreed with the company as he felt it was a violation of privacy. Shockingly, he was fired three days later, entrepreneur reports.

Company to pay over N30 million to fired staff

The heartbroken staff filed a lawsuit against the company for terminating his contract and he luckily won the lawsuit.

The Dutch court cited Article 8 European Convention on Human Rights, which guarantees the right to privacy in the home and your correspondence.

The court instructed the company, Chetu, to pay diverse fees, including unpaid salary and unused vacation days.

The outlet calculated the total would come to at least about $73,000 (N32 million), including court fees.

