A young man, Geeblinks2, recently gave his girlfriend a whooping sum of N30,000 to braid her hair

However, when his lover returned from the salon to show him the hair, he looked at her with a surprised face

While some netizens insinuated that the lady scammed her boyfriend, some others jumped in defence of the lady

Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of a young lady showing off the braids which she claimed she made for N30,000.

In the viral video making rounds online, the lady stood beside her boyfriend as she showed him the new hair.

Nigerian lady braids hair for N30k Photo Credit: @geeblinks2 / TikTok

Her boyfriend in his reaction, looked at her in shock while disclosing that he gave her a whooping N30,000 to plait her hair.

Netizens react as Nigerian lady braids hair with N30k

@mommashugar said:

"She sabi manage o Including transport, She go chop, U for compensate her say she do hair to look beautiful for you."

@__prettything_ commented:

"Attachment na 5k she used 4 and 10k for workmanship things don cost gan oo."

@oneofakind548 reacted:

"Aswear she try naw. I collected 20k and plait all back (6 pieces) with attachment tho."

@jennyfaar said:

"I dey collect 20k sef still pack my natural hair for two weeks still collect another money."

@purplejamaican commented:

"Pretty sure the girl forgot she’s on camera. She’s soooo in love awwwwnnn."

@adexpraise4 wrote:

"She is even wife material, I’m very sure she added money. Give her more next time."

@chocolates_diary12 added:

"30k. Chai such a caring babe, she added her money sef. I make this hair 45k abeg balance her 15k."

Watch the video below:

Lady shows off hair she made for N99,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians on Instagram are reacting to a video of a Kenyan lady who said she maid her hair with N99,000 in USA.

According to the lady known on TikTok as @chuchubiar, she paid $230, an equivalent of about N99,000 for the braids to be done. Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some said the hair is too expensive while others say it is worth it.

Most people collectively agree that it is pretty expensive to make hair abroad. Chuchu said in while posting the video: "Take me back to Kenya because this money can do my hair, buy me pair of shoes, do my nails and few clothes."

