Maitland Jones Jr., 84, was fired from New York University after 82 of his 350 students signed a petition against him

Students claimed course materials for his organic chemistry class were too hard and blamed the professor for their poor performance

However, former students and New York University (NYU) faculty defended Jones, citing poor conduct from students

A New York University (NYU) professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him, suggesting his course was too difficult.

Maitland Jones was fired for making his course 'too hard". Photo: New York Times.

Students sign petition against lecturer

According to Daily Mail, Maitland Jones Jr. had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition.

The petition cited Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their below-average performance.

"We are very concerned about our scores, and find that they are not an accurate reflection of the time and effort put into this class," the petition said, according to a New York Times report.

We urge you to realize that a class with such a high percentage of withdrawals and low grades has failed to make students' learning and well-being a priority and reflects poorly on the chemistry department as well as the institution as a whole.'

Accusations made against Jones include: reducing the number of midterm exams from three to two; no offering of extra credit; no Zoom access to lectures for those with COVID-19; and Jones taught with a condescending and demanding tone.

Jones defended accusations made via the petition, adding that he reduced the number of exams because NYU scheduled his first test after six classes.

