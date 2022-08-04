A Nigerian graduate who is a personal shopper has opened up on why she took up the business which many may consider demeaning

According to the hardworking lady named Faith Okuboarere, she started shopping for a fee when she found out that some people don't like going to the market

The UNIBEN graduate of Microbiology said since she loves shopping and going to the market, she decided to make it a full-time business

Faith Okuboarere, a Nigerian personal shopper has said she loves what she does and she feels happy doing it.

Faith who is from Delta state is popular on social media from where she gets her clients who don't like shopping or who lack the time to do so.

Faith says she studied Microbiology at the University of Benin. Photo credit: @shopnerrands.

Why I became a personal shopper

In an interview with Legit.ng, Faith said she started shopping for people for a fee after discovering that some people have difficulties going to the market.

She said while others love going to the market, they simply do not have the time to do so due to their job schedules.

Faith said she is often a life-save for her clients.

Her words:

"I saw a need for this when I was doing a 9-5 and it was so stressful having to go to the market then go home to cook. I know so many women faced that challenge and I also loved going to the market, a lot of people don't. So, why not get paid for that?

"Seeing women juggle work and home valance and wearing themselves out. If I can help balance that part whilst they attend to other things, it would be nice. Also, some people genuinely hate going to the market."

Faith who has a degree in Microbiology from the University of Benin said she has been shopping for people now for four years. She was however doing it for her boss for free when she was working until someone paid her for it after she posted it on her social media account.

She recalled the time she started:

"I was out of job and thinking of what to do. I used to go shopping for my boss then for free, then a friend from America saw me make a post on IG about me running errands and she was the first person to patronise me by sending foodstuffs to her."

