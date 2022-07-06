A lady has broken down in tears after travelling to Mexico to meet a man whom she has been chatting with online

According to the lady, she booked flight and went on a 7 hours trip only to find out that he has blocked her

She is currently stranded in Mexico and social media users have consoled her over the heartbreaking experience

A young lady travelled all the way to Mexico to meet her online lover for the first time.

In a TikTok video, she disclosed that she booked a flight and travelled for over 7 hrs to meet her lover in person.

However, arriving Mexico, she found out that he has blocked her on all social media platforms.

She is stranded in Mexico

In a TikTok video, the young lady wept profusely while revealing that she is currently stranded after arriving Mexico.

According to her, she has not been able to reach her online lover since she got to the country.

Reacting to her sad ordeal, @alinehernan said:

"If he doesn’t pay for your flight, he’s obviously going to block you girls. Make him pay!"

@bushirahstiles1 wrote:

"Am not laughing i swear But sorry next time tell him to pay for the flight or let him come over!!"

@iamlouiseb said:

"Sis ain’t nobodies in your circle told you to let always let them take the first trip. And make sure the stay in a hotel and y’all meet in a rest."

@olilondon reacted:

"Oh no that’s so sad. Sorry to hear that and you will find the right person that deserves you one day ❤️❤️❤️."

