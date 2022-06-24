A beautiful video of a little girl advising her parents and Nigerians on who to vote for president has stirred reactions

In the viral video, the little girl told her parents and everyone who cared to listen to vote for presidential aspirant, Peter Obi

The video has stirred massive reactions online as social media users pen down their thoughts regarding the clip

A little Nigerian girl was spotted in a video speaking up about her own choice of candidate for the upcoming elections.

In the video, her father asked her questions about her choice of candidate for president and she mentioned Peter Obi as her chosen candidate.

He went further to ask her whom she would like her parents to vote for president, and she insisted on Peter Obi.

Little girl advises her parents to vote for Peter Obi Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

The young girl went further to state that she wants her grandmother and everyone else related to her to vote for him. The video was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

People react to the video

The video has stirred massive reactions online with many Nigerians gushing over her accent.

Adaora said:

"Awww beautiful baby girl. It's her accent for me. Go and read your ABC my dear."

Kamsy Otide noted:

"See her mouth. It's her sweet voice for me. Please listen to her o."

Xynderella Xtabel reacted:

"Who else is coming out to say Peter doesn't have structure? Make Nigerians finish you."

KenyTuna commented:

"Na so we hype Buhari dey shout baba. Now see where we are. I hope Peter Obi won't leave us behind too. It is well."

Ayanna Simon said:

"Try dey give your baby better food so her head go sharp like this baby oooooo. See sweet child nau. My ovaries."

Young Nigerian girl perfectly imitates oyinbo accent as she speaks with unknown man in viral video, many react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an emerging video of a young lady speaking fluently in a foreign accent has gained huge traction on social media.

The yet-to-be-identified Nigerian girl was captured in the trending clip in a phone conversation with a man who many assume to be a white man.

Social media users who were obviously blown away said her accent was so clean. Others wondered where she got the intonation from for one who appears to have not left the shores of the country.

Source: Legit.ng