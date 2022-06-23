Pretty Lady Beats over 250k Applicants to Land Flight Attendant Job, Celebrates with Beautiful Photos Online
- Congratulations are in order for a young lady identified as Jordyn Marable as she secured a highly competitive flight attendant job
- According to the lady, there were over 250k persons who applied but she happened to be in the 1 percent that got employed
- Marable recalled how she spent late nights preparing and studying as well as cried, but is now a victor
An excited lady, Jordyn Marable, has celebrated getting a job as a flight attendant.
Marable shared the good news on her LinkedIn handle along with beautiful photos of her in a flight attendant work outfit.
The new flight attendant revealed that over 250k applicants were received for the role but she was one of the 1 percent selected by the airline company.
Marable recalled how she spent late nights, studied and even cried while preparing for the job opportunity. She wrote:
"The sky is no longer the limit ✈️.
"Over 250,000 applied and I was chosen to be apart of the 1% invited to become a Delta Air Lines Flight Attendant.
"The last 6 weeks have been beyond memorable. I’ve made lifelong friends, spent super late nights studying, stressed over evaluations and assessments, evacuated countless aircraft mock-ups, laughed, cried and finally celebrated.
"I am your newest New York City based Delta Flight Attendant. See you all in the friendly skies! ."
Netizens celebrate with Marable
Abiola R. said:
"Congratulations, you deserve the best."
Ukeme-Abasi Ebiekpe said:
"Congratulations! Many more wins awaits you."
Jason MacKenzie, NR-P said:
"Congratulations! Wow, 250K applicants!?!? That’s incredible. Had no idea there were so many."
Rodney Williams said:
"God has Bless U Sister with Wings...so sore and the Heavens. Congrats n Proud of U, wish U many years to come with Love. 1 Love."
