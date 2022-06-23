Congratulations are in order for a young lady identified as Jordyn Marable as she secured a highly competitive flight attendant job

According to the lady, there were over 250k persons who applied but she happened to be in the 1 percent that got employed

Marable recalled how she spent late nights preparing and studying as well as cried, but is now a victor

An excited lady, Jordyn Marable, has celebrated getting a job as a flight attendant.

Marable shared the good news on her LinkedIn handle along with beautiful photos of her in a flight attendant work outfit.

Marable said over 250k persons applied for the job. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Jordyn Marable

The new flight attendant revealed that over 250k applicants were received for the role but she was one of the 1 percent selected by the airline company.

Marable recalled how she spent late nights, studied and even cried while preparing for the job opportunity. She wrote:

"The sky is no longer the limit ✈️.

"Over 250,000 applied and I was chosen to be apart of the 1% invited to become a Delta Air Lines Flight Attendant.

"The last 6 weeks have been beyond memorable. I’ve made lifelong friends, spent super late nights studying, stressed over evaluations and assessments, evacuated countless aircraft mock-ups, laughed, cried and finally celebrated.

"I am your newest New York City based Delta Flight Attendant. See you all in the friendly skies! ."

Netizens celebrate with Marable

Abiola R. said:

"Congratulations, you deserve the best."

Ukeme-Abasi Ebiekpe said:

"Congratulations! Many more wins awaits you."

Jason MacKenzie, NR-P said:

"Congratulations! Wow, 250K applicants!?!? That’s incredible. Had no idea there were so many."

Rodney Williams said:

"God has Bless U Sister with Wings...so sore and the Heavens. Congrats n Proud of U, wish U many years to come with Love. 1 Love."

Nigerian lady celebrates getting a job in a top UK firm

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had celebrated securing a job in a top UK firm.

In a LinkedIn post, she expressed excitement as she looked forward to offering her services to the new firm.

She wrote:

"I am “Deloitted” to announce that I received and accepted an offer to work in a great firm. Today marks my first day in this new role.

"I am thankful for this opportunity and I look forward to this next chapter of my career. I am also really excited to be back in the UK and I look forward to reconnecting with my UK family.

"Cheers to new beginnings!"

