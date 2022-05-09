Four boys who dreamt of owning their own supercar decided to do something very extraordinary with clay

The Vietnamese boys dug out a lot of clay, molded it like pros, and used it to build a beautiful Bugatti Chiron

A check by Legit.ng reveals that a brand new Bugatti Chiron luxury car is worth at least N1.6bn in the open market

In their avowed bid to have a taste of what it means to drive a supercar, 4 talented young boys have used clay mud to mold a beautiful Bugatti Chiron car worth N1.6bn in the open market.

The boys said they don't have as much money to buy theirs in the open market, so they decided to make do with what they had and build it by themselves.

The boys said they decided to make their own Bugatti Chiron themselves. Photo credit: YouTube/NHET TV

It took them one year to build the Bugatti Chiron car

According to the boys who are from Vietnam, it took them one full year to complete work on the super-luxury car.

But it all started with a paper sketch of the car with full details of what would go into it. They then did the skeletal ironworks.

The critical phase was when they started molding after digging out the right clay. They molded with patience as could be seen in a video posted on their YouTube channel, NHẾT TV.

The boys drive their Bugatti

After a full year of work, the boys were able to drive the car around town, showing off its incredible speed.

YouTube users react

JasZ said:

"The amount of dedication and hard work shown by these guys is absolutely insane and is so satisfying to watch."

cryzz0n commented:

"The admirable thing about this replica car is that it is almost all handmade including its interior! Great job all of your team!!!"

Jon Warren said:

"This is just amazing! These guys have a lot of skill!"

Man uses wood to build Rolls Royce car for his son

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man used ordinary wood to build a nice Rolls Royce Boat Tail for his son.

The young boy asked his dad to make him something like that and the man set out and achieved the feat within 56 days.

When he finished building, he took his son out for a test drive and it was all so amazing to see.

