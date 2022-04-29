A generous young man identified as Ekow Simpson has built a new library for a rural community in Ghana

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya disclosed via Twitter that Simpson built the structure with earnings from his (Simpson's) YouTube channel

He uploaded impressive images of the new library on social media, generating reactions from the internet

A kind-hearted Ghanaian man identified as Ekow Simpson has built a new library for a rural community in Ghana with his own resources.

Trailblazing Ghanaian YouTuber Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, shared images of the new structure on social media.

Wode Maya disclosed that Ekow Simpson used earnings from his (Simpson's) YouTube channel to build the library, adding that he's so proud of him.

Photos of Ekow Simpson and the library. Source: Wode Maya

Source: UGC

Sharing the proud moment

A look at the impressive structure could make many people think it is built by the government because it is actually big.

The young man who built it obviously have good intentions for the people in the rural community. The photos shared capturedd the moment the foundation of the library was laid and then to when it was compltemtn.

Sharing the photos, Maya wrote:

''My guy, @EkowESimpson used his YouTube channel to build a library for a rural community in Ghana. I’m so proud of you bro."

The photos has garnered thousands of likes as of the time of filing this report.

See the images below:

Source: Legit.ng