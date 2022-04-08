The touching video of how a Nigeria pastor, Juliet Olele picked the medical bills of a young man has been exclusively obtained by Legit.ng

The video showed that the man named Chinedu was misdiagnosed by a medical doctor and given the wrong treatment

Unknown to the doctor who is said be to quack, he was suffering from Sickle Cell Anemia which got worse after he treated Chinedu

He was given some pain relieves by the doctor and it immediately complicated his crisis and paralysed him on both legs

Chinedu, a 36-year-old sickle cell anemia patient has been rescued from the jaws of death and suffering by a kind Nigerian pastor named Juliet Olele. Pastor Juliet runs the Comforters Hand Foundation through which the life of the young man was touched.

According to a video obtained by Legit.ng the man said he approached a doctor during one of his crisis. But unkown to him, the doctor was quack as he gave him medicine which may have excercebated his situation because he got worse since then.

Chinedu's condition has greatly improved. Photo credit: Pastor Juliet Olele

Source: Original

Paralised on both legs

Chinedu got paralised on both legs and he currently uses a wheelchair. He said was abandoned by his father due to the sickness. His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I'm a sickle cell anemia patient. It all started in 2010. I had a crisis so I went to meet a doctor, but I never knew he was a quack doctor. He prescribed a drug for me. He gave me pain relieve. The thing subsided but all of a suden the thing reuccured."

Help comes his way

Socour came Chinedu's way when his story got to Conforters Foundation run by Pastor Juliet Olele. She not only sent him food items, but also took him to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LUTH where he was giving proper treatment. He was also handed some cash by the foundation.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian foundation donates N400k to a mother

In another story previously reported by Legit.ng a group called Givers Suppertrs Foundation vistied a woman and gave her the sum of N400k.

The foundation said the money was to enable the woman take care of her family. The woman has three children suspected to be suffering fro cerebral palsy.

The kind action by the foundation got many applauses on the internet.

Source: Legit.ng