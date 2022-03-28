A stunning video has shown the great moment a little girl jumped and stood steady on a high stool after unsuccessful attempts

The girl tried many times to jump and stand on the high stool but failed to achieve her aim, but she, however, kept trying

She was finally encouraged by someone who stood behind observing her efforts, and then she went on to achieve the high feat

A little girl who is full of ambition had the aim of jumping unto and standing on a high stool. She went about it with a lot of determination ad courage. She later made it in the end.

Before succeeding, she tried several times but failed to achieve her aim. The first time, she used her leg to knock down the stool even as she fell on the ground. She however continued to try.

The little girl simply refused to give up her ambition of jumping and standing on the high stool. Photo credit: Instagram/@aratgym and Facebook ESPN UK.

She never gave up till she won

Despite falling repeatedly and failing to stand on the stool, she continued jumping. Hers is a classical case of refusing to give up in the face of serious adversity.

She later got some encouragement from an adult standing by. The adult seemed to have been watching the little girl's efforts all the while.

Her determination later paid off as she took one courageous jump. She stood on the stool like a champion and punched the air. The man who encouraged her joined in her celebration.

Facebook users react

When the video was shared on Facebook by ESPN UK, it attracted several comments from Facebook users. Here are a few of what they are saying:

Linda Hay said:

"What an energetic little girl. She would not give up until she got it right and even then she kept going."

Shannon Nichole commented:

"I mean, dad could have given him something a little more sturdy to jump on."

Frank McDuffie reacted:

"I love it. Her drive Is impeccable. Trust and believe she’ll be like that with everything in life. That makes her a dangerous woman. Keep up the good work."

Teffany Cline commented:

"Man!!! This kid is an inspiration!!! I wanna be like her when I grow up!!!"

