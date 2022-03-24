A helpless sheep weighed down by a 40-kilogram hair on its body has recieved help as the hair has been removed

The sheep named Alex was said to have been burdened by the overgrown hair and needed serious help to shave it off

After it was shaved, the sheep could be seen in a video, enjoying its relief, chewing away unlike before when it couldn't even walk

A hapless sheep with overgrown hair has received serious help as the hair has been shaved off by good samaritans.

The sheep named Alex was overburdened by the hair that did not allow it to walk or see properly because it was too heavy for its body.

The sheep was finally relieved of the heavy load. Photo credit: @edgarsmission

A whopping 40kg hair

The massive hair that was on the sheep's body weighed a whopping 40kg and was obviously a heavy load for the animal.

It was found in the bush and it could not walk with the load, as it is weighed down and blinded by it.

After the hair was carefully removed, the sheep was seen in a video enjoying its newfound happiness and freedom.

The nice video was shared on Instagram by @edgarsmission and it was later reposted by @goodnewsmovement.

Watch the video below

Social media users react

People who have seen the amazing video could not hide their feelings as they quickly bared their minds in the comment section. Here are a few of the comments:

@johbiee said:

"Ok amazing but the intense background music actually has me in tears."

@paula_twin_2 commented:

"He must feel so light and free!"

@after_june_ reacted:

"This seriously made me cry! Hes soooo cute!"

@aza.rosenberg said:

"Such a relief!!"

@____vandrade commented:

"Now sheeps make me cry too? Omg. I should know to never open this page when I don’t want to shed tears lol."

Slot helped out of electric cables

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a helpless sloth was helped out of danger after it got trapped on electrical cables. The incident happened in Colombia.

The animal was in danger of getting electr0cuted after it wandered to the danger zone. However, it was rescued by maintenance workers who quickly mobilised to the scene.

The beautiful animal was later released into the wild much to the relief of many onlookers.

