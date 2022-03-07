Top Metaverse Cryptos To Buy: Alien Worlds, WAX and FIREPIN

Over the last week, metaverse cryptos have been demonstrating bullish momentum, according to data by Coinmarketcap. As the crypto market appears to be recovering from a frenetic period, investors are looking forward to putting their faith in crypto again as metaverse development is underway. While Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox (SAND) and Axie Infinity (AXS) are leading currencies for metaverse projects, their prices have significantly increased already meaning that newer investors don’t get to experience their monumental ROIs that were witnessed last year. Yet luckily for them, crypto is constantly evolving - meaning that new cryptos will emerge with the impressive technological advancements that the metaverse is looking for. Let’s examine Alien Worlds (TLM) and WAX (WAXP), which have been rising in popularity lately, as well as why FIREPIN Token (FRPN) has been getting so much attention despite only being in its presale stage.

Photo: FIREPIN

Source: UGC

Alien Worlds (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) has a 24 hour trading volume of $71,399,527 alongside a market cap of $96,143,317, Coinmarketcap reports. 1 TLM = $0.11, as of March 4th 2022.

Alien Worlds (TLM) is an NFT-based metaverse mining game that launched in April 2021. It was developed on the WAX and BNB blockchains, and boasts having over 1 million players in the past 30 days. Players advance in Alien Worlds by staking TLM and utilising TLM to vote in Planet DAOs.

P2E NFT games have exploded in popularity and value this year. In Alien Worlds (TLM), players earn money by playing or participating in Planet DAOs. Mining in Alien Worlds (TLM) rewards users with TLM or NFT packs. Players can stake TLM to increase payouts or compete for NFTs.

Since the Binance Launchpad and Binance Launchpool have been launched, Alien Worlds (TLM) has achieved a significant amount of its roadmap. Likewise, a lot of game development has been forged. In the future, Alien Worlds (TLM) hopes to automate the daily land allocation procedure, while NFT artefacts and interoperability are a couple of the project’s upcoming developments.

The first distinctive aspect of Alien Worlds (TLM) is that it is a game metaverse with several DAOs, which allows TLM coin holders to stake, vote, and even become leaders. Additionally, Alien Worlds (TLM) is free-to-play, thereby bypassing costly entry fees of many traditional games and ensuring it’s easy for newcomers to adapt to.

Moreover, Alien Worlds (TLM) is the second fastest growing NFT game in the industry. On DappRadar, it is ranked 2nd overall and 1st among DApp games. This can be largely accredited to Alien Worlds’ (TLM) community building efforts, as they are active in 18 different languages on Discord. The company is also working on localization for Filipino, Indonesian, and Indian players, where P2E games are extremely popular, as witnessed with Axie Infinity (AXS). They also encourage active Telegram and Discord chats, promote sponsored drops, and do frequent AMAs.

WAX (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) has a 24 hour trading volume of $35,635,523 and a market cap of $576,235,099, according to Coinmarketcap. 1 WAX = $0.29, as of March 4th 2022.

WAX (WAXP) is a purpose-built blockchain launched in 2017 with the goal of making e-commerce transactions faster, easier, and more secure for all parties involved. The WAX blockchain's consensus mechanism is delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS). It works flawlessly with EOS.

The WAX-developed unique features and incentive mechanisms are aimed at optimising the blockchain's value for usage in e-commerce, with the goal of promoting proposal voting. To make this possible, WAX developed a set of blockchain-based tools that can be used to establish decentralised application (DApp) markets and NFTs.

WAX has a WAXP-to-Ethereum (ETH) bridge that allows WAXP token holders to transfer their tokens into WAXE, an ERC20 utility token based on Ethereum. Users interested in

WAX tokenomics must burn their WAXP tokens in order to obtain WAXE over the Ethereum (ETH) bridge. The WAXE tokens must then be staked on the Ethereum (ETH) distribution contract.

In the collectible market, wax gained traction last year. The fundamental difficulty here, as with many other networks outside of Ethereum (ETH), was secondary market liquidity — or the lack thereof.

This may change in the future, owing to Wax's (WAXP) environmental credentials, which may make the blockchain more appealing to new users. Wax (WAXP) claims to consume less than 0.00001% of the energy required by Proof of Work systems such as Ethereum (ETH). Carbon Offset vIRL NFTs from Wax (WAXP) are also pretty intriguing. Not only will trees be planted for each NFT in a user's collection, but these new NFTs will also include video and app integration as well as real-world item interaction.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN)

FIREPIN (FRPN) has already risen by more than 138% since the presale begun, and is predicted to rocket by another 1000% before its launch on PancakeSwap. Due to the nature of presales, the price of FRPN can only go higher until its launch, providing investors with a highly rewarding investment opportunity.

FIREPIN (FRPN) is aiming to become a reserve currency on BNB to fund metavese projects, and stands out from the competition because it will feature a multi-chain swappable smart contract across Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL).

Its main features projects are treasury growth, - which backs outstanding FRPN tokens and therefore regulates staking APY - treasury revenue, - which are increased via liquidity pool fees and bond sales, and go on to lock liquidity and control the supply - metaverse game development, and staking rewards - offering compounds yields on a treasury-backed token with intrinsic value.

Another unique feature of the FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is the intelligent contract's ability to transfer fees to holders, allowing long-term investors to grow wealth. In the crypto market, extreme volatility can be common, so the fee structure is designed to encourage long-term HODLing while also offering liquidity.

FIREPIN (FRPN) is in its first phase of its presale, which will end on April 15th 2022. After that, there will be 2 more phases of the presale before launch. 30,000,000,000 FRPN tokens will be distributed during the entire presale out of its whopping 100 billion total supply.

