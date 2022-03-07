A very skilled Nigerian painter, Onuoha Columbus, has amazed many online after he painted American actor, Morgan Freeman

In a photo shared on Twitter, the American actor was made to look like an Igbo man as he wore Isi agu cloth

Many Nigerians who reacted to the beautiful painting gave the actor different Igbo names they deemed fit for him

A Nigerian fine artist and painter, Onuoha Columbus, has wowed many people online as he painted A-list American actor, Morgan Freeman.

What really got many people talking was that he wore the actor a traditional Igbo cloth known as isi agu to make him look like a Nigerian man.

Many people praised the artist online. Photo source: @OnuohaColumbus

Source: Twitter

Nigerian version of Morgan Freeman

In the painting, the actor also has a red beaded necklace and cap to complete his looks. Many people went ahead and christened Morgan different Igbo names on Twitter as they tagged his account.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the reshared photo of the painting below:

At the time of writing this report, the tweet has gathered over 3,000 retweets with more than 100 quoted replies.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ibekemed said:

"Morgan Freeman in Isiagu. Wowww."

@MystiqueDsgn said:

"No be Morgan freeman be dat."

@JasyChilla said:

"The detailing is out of this world."

@ChiddyOff1cial said:

"Morgan Freeman wear isi agu,just negodu."

@Ronin_Yasuke said:

"Morgan Freeman looks good in that Naija drip."

@ChrisOdiaka said:

"Wow! This is so beautiful! @morgan_freeman just crossed the Niger."

@anwana_mercy said:

"Morgan Okoro Freeman."

@J_Chinonso1 said:

"Very well detailed. He even got his earrings on and still looks like ichie."

@liberateyurself said:

"Awesome work of arts, keep up the good work. Your creativity shall speak for you in high places."

Nigerian lady painted looting scene

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a very talented Nigerian lady used her skill to paint the popular picture showing the moment a crowd went berserk and looted a warehouse of COVID-19 palliatives in Jos.

In an Instagram post, the artist revealed that it took her eight months of hard work to make the great piece.

If you were not told it is a painting, you would most probably mistake it for the actual pictures from the scene of the chaos.

Source: Legit.ng