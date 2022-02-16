A Nigerian woman, Carol Ewemade, 84, has been reported missing in the city of London after she left home to visit a friend and has not been seen since then

She left home on the morning of Monday, February 14, 2022, which was a Valentine's day but reportedly did not arrive at her destination

Her disappearance has been reported to the British Metropolitan Police who published Carol's details on its website

An 84-year-old Nigerian woman, Carol Ewemade has gone missing in London. The woman was said to have left home on the morning of Monday, February 14, 2022, and has not been seen since that moment.

Carol left home at Greenwich, South London to visit a friend at Pekham but did not arrive at her destination.

She left home on Monday, February 14, 2022 and has not been seen. Photo credit: Met Police & Evening Standard

She called her daughter

Carol called her daughter later in the day to report that she was lost and that she was asked by someone to get on bus 345 towards Walworth Road.

Her daughter has not reached her again since she last called, making the family really frantic.

British Metropolitan Police reacts

In information published on its website and reported by Evening Standard, the British Metropolitan Police said:

“We are very concerned for Carol’s welfare. This is extremely out of character for Carol and understandably her family are really worried. We are calling on the public to help us find Carol. Were you the kind member of public who told her what bus to get on? Maybe you were on the 345 bus yesterday afternoon and saw Carol if she got on? Any information you have could be vital to helping us find Carol, so please get in touch."

