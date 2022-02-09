A Nigerian man has said he only got a job in the United Kingdom after he removed his native name from his CV

According to Inein Victor Garrick, efforts to land a job became unsuccessful every time prospective employers see his Nigerian name

But Nigerians have argued that it was demeaning for one to forsake their native name in a foreign land because of a job

A Nigerian man named Inein Victor Garrick was unable to land a job in the UK until he removed "Inein" from his CV.

The man said prospective employers found it hard to pronounce his first name. This was a barrier to his job hunting efforts, so he had to do away with it.

Victor says a lot of employers found it hard to pronounce his native name. Photo credit: Mirror UK and @vikto_garik_runs

Several applications were turned down due to native name

Garrick said several applications he submitted never made it to the last stage due to the name barrier. His words:

“I never seemed to get past the first application stages even though on paper, I had all the necessary requirements for at least an interview. In addition, the few calls I had, the recruiters had an issue in saying my first name correctly.⁣ I started using Victor’s as first name due to the barriers I faced whilst applying to jobs after university.⁣"

He got a job after he started using "Victor"

Garrick, 34, who is a graduate of South Wales University in the UK said he got multiple invitations for an interview the moment the native name was removed from his CV. He told Mirror UK.:

“The moment I changed to my middle name Victor, on my CV, within a week, I had multiple calls for interviews.”⁣

Nigerians react to the story

When the story was reshared on Instagram by @guardiannigeria, some Nigerians who saw it quickly bared their minds as follows:

@1_gogetter commented:

"Yes, sometimes if ur name does not look like a name of a native, it ll hiddering you. There is some big truth to what he is saying. Many people have done the strategy and got many calls afterwards."

@tun_bab said:

"This is nonsense!!!!! I have my full Yoruba names on my CV. I have been working in the UK for more than a decade as a Project Management consultant. He should work on his CV, not his name."

@ittyokopide remarked:

"This is very disturbing to read!"

