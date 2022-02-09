A young man in Ghana who saves with Stanbic Bank indicates that he was recently arrested on suspicion of taking GHc4,800 (N312k)

The gentleman claims this was never true and he wrongfully spent 24 hours behind bars for the crime he never committed

Upon his narration, Stanbic Bank has reacted to the report, telling him to provide full details for an investigation to be conducted

A gentleman who decided to go anonymous in the famous Ghanaian Facebook group Tell It All, has alleged that he went to his bank, Stanbic Bank recently to take his last GHc100 (N6500).

According to him, the money was not accessible, which one of the tellers explained was because his account was frozen.

Sad man crying Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

With no information about what he had done whatsoever, police came out of nowhere to arrest him.

"When I got there, the teller told me that my account has been frozen so I should wait. About 5mins later, two staff of @stanbic Bank Ghana came with police officers to arrest me. At that time, I didn't know what was going on but I was taken to Police station. I wrote my statement as I have written above and was put in cell after," he said.

After spending 24 hours behind bars and getting bailed, the narrator said he was later told that it was all a big mistake because he was suspected of withdrawing GHc4,800 (N312k) which he never did.

In his own words,

"After I got bailed, I went to work and I was told by my boss that Stanbic Bank says I have used my account to withdraw ₵4,800 (N312k) from their client which was never true. Later, my boss gave me a lawyer and we sent them a letter. That was when an employee of @stanbic bank told me they were sorry and it was a mistake."

The bank responds

After narrating his side of the story, the bank used their verified Facebook account to reply in the comment section, apologizing for the incident and asking for more information to conduct investigations.

Stanbic Bank Ghana commented:

"Hello member, Sorry for this rather unfortunate and unacceptable situation you described. We would be grateful if you could assist us with details via inbox to enable us to investigate immediately. Thank you."

