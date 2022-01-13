A British couple, Ron and Joyce Bond, have been married since 1941 and are been celebrated online for their rare feat

The couple who never expected to reach this milestone has marked their 81st wedding anniversary to the admiration of many

Ron and Joyce, aged 102 and 100, have seen 15 different Prime Ministers take power since they were wedded

On January 4, 1941, a young man named Ron and a young lady named Joyce both walked into Newport Pagnell Registry Office, England and got married. But the story didn't end there because the love story which began that day is still being told to date.

Recently, Ron and Joyce Bond marked their 81st wedding anniversary to the admiration of many. The couple held their ceremony at ExtraCare’s Shenley Wood Retirement Village in Milton Keynes, where they share a flat.

Ron and Joyce Bond still waxing strong. Photo credit: @ladibible

Source: Instagram

How we got this far

Speaking on how they achieved the rare feat in a story shared on Instagram by @ladbible, the couple said:

"We never expected to reach 81 years of marriage. We know we are very fortunate to have achieved this amazing goal. It feels excellent. There is no boss in our relationship. We both give and take."

On the day they marked their 81st anniversary, they were treated to cream teas. They also got a shout out from Ken Bruce on Radio 2 at the request of their son Bill.

Ron and Joyce, aged 102 and 100 have become an inspiration to many people online. Here are a few reactions to their story after it was shared:

@helina_imperatrix:

"When you find someone who doesn’t want to control you and makes life easier can last forever."

@cowine143:

"Wow this is so good and I thought I was amazing for coming up to 25 years."

@lukeyoung162:

"Congratulations on true love. Which today is slowly slipping away I feel due to social media. Too easy to jump ship these days."

See the post below:

