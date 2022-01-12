A proud lady showed off her new luxury whip online and received the most overwhelming love and support

A social media user who goes by the handle @madasd bought herself a lush Range Rover and just had to share the news

People flocked to the comment section to congratulate her, some even threw out a few date proposals

It is so nice when people celebrate your wins with you. A lady took to social media to show off her lux Land Rover and peeps clapped in her glory.

A social media user who goes by the handle @madasd bought herself a Range Rover. Image: Twitter / @madasd

Source: Twitter

Being able to buy your own car is an achievement in itself, but buying a boujee whip… while that is boss status kind of material.

A social media user who goes by the handle @madasd let the people of Twitter know that she has levelled up! Sis shared pictures of her stunning new Landie with pride, and rightfully so.

“Allow me to reintroduce myself.”

Social media helps her celebrate this awesome achievement

While there will always be envious haters, we are focusing on those who are happy for others' happiness. Many took to the comment section of @madasd’s post to congratulate her on the new wheels.

The good sis even got a few date proposals and the men even requested she does the picking up.

Take a look at some of the comments

@ThembiMrototo said:

“That's a beautiful car!! Congratulations."

@Zanezinto said:

“Congratulations are in order Madasa”

@ndiaAG said:

“Congrats sweetheart, please take me for a spin nge Valentine's Day.”

New car for birthday

