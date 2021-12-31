Mzansi has saluted a dedicated nurse after her photos were shared by a user on sweet social media

In the Linkedin post she is seen carrying a patient baby on her back while she attends to her work duties

The post has gained a lot of traction with peeps praising Tebogo Mofokeng for going the extra mile

A dedicated nurse has won over the hearts and praise of Mzansi. Photos of Tebogo Mofokeng carrying a patient baby on her back while on duty at Lydenburg Hospital were shared by Mpendulo Ncubukezi on Linkedin.

Dedicated nurse, Tebogo Mofokeng of Lydenburg Hospital is seen hard at work while carrying a patient's baby on her back. Image: Mpendulo Ncubukezi / Linkedin

Many praised her

Tebogo shines as a beacon of hope for the country's healthcare system, reminding many that nurses passionate to the cause still very well exist.

The post reads:

“Meet Tebogo Mofokeng a dedicated nurse from Lydenburg hospital, who treats her little patients like her own babies, let's send love and appreciation to her.”

Peeps did exactly that as they flooded the post's comments section with sweet messages for the hard working public servant.

Trevor Boltman said:

“So good to read of this. What a wonderful example to all of us to show the spirit of Ubuntu and being a devoted citizen. Pray she is blessed in all her endeavours and that her shining example will rub off on all of us.”

Dumisani Tim Mashaba said:

“Dedication at its best. Nursing is a calling it is not just another career.”

Peter Nditorerezvimwe replied:

“Keep it up Tebogo.”

Gloria Johnson Appleton responded:

“We thank and appreciate you. Blessings!”

Takatso Sedidi responded:

“The untold stories of the nursing professionals. Society has made habit of crying out loud with negativity and be silent of praise when good is done in our health sector. Thank you ausi Tebogo for your dedication. Thank you Mpendulo Ncubukezi for sharing this good story from a hospital.”

Thabo Dladla commented:

“I salute you Tebogo. You are a genuine nurse who took this career out of love and passion unlike thousands of fake nurses who just work for a salary and disregard their patients and spend hours drinking coffee and gossiping in their offices.

"May they learn from you and change their life threatening behaviour. Well done, Tebogo! You deserve a promotion and salary increase. Let's hope your hard work is noticed by your bosses.”

Raynet Raynet reacted:

“Stay blessed Tebogo.”

Charlotte Zwane commented:

"Florence Nightinghgale devotion.'

Lubabalo Mtatyana said:

"Tebogo we salute you."

