A little girl's Christmas prayer was answered in 2018 when she wrote a letter to Santa and attached it to a balloon

When it flew on a man's property, he got curious about who may have written the note, so he went in search of her

After the kind man had located the kid who wrote the wishlist, he went all out to get her everything she wanted

A little girl got a Christmas miracle after she took a step of faith, wrote her wishlist, and attached it to a balloon.

In 2018, a man, Randy Heiss, was walking his dog in Patagonia when he saw a balloon stuck in between some grass, Goal Cast reports.

The balloon on my property

With the intention to free the balloon, the man soon noticed a piece of paper that was tied to its string. He said that though his Spanish was not good, he could make out what was written on the paper to mean a wishlist.

Though Heiss did not know where the balloon flew in from, he later made out the name of the kid who wrote it to be Dayami and so got intrigued to find her.

After taking the notes home, his wife whose Spanish was better read out what the little girl wanted for Christmas which were a dollhouse, art supplies, and clothes, Washington Post reports.

Social media helped

To find the girl, he posted the note on Facebook and that did the trick. A day after he made the post, someone reached out to him that they had found the girl and her family.

Heiss got excited at the development so he went straight to a supermarket and bought everything on the girl’s list.

On meeting the girl, the man and his wife realised that she had been writing letters to Santa Claus for years.

Man bought food for kid and her mum

