When he was 14-months-old, Great Nkor was caught up in a terrible fire incident that threatened to take his life. The fire ripped off his flesh and took away his skin.

This exposed him to real suffering both health-wise and socially, fighting hard to overcome the discrimination that came with scars on his body.

But just like his name, Great has chosen to be "great" as he has overcome the daunting odds against him and has achieved great heights. Great Nkor has bagged a degree from the Federal University of Technology, Akure where he studied Industrial and Product Design.

Great Nkor as a baby and now as an adult. Credit: Great Nkor

The road to education was not easy for Great as he had to overcome very difficult social challenges. His problems started in the year 2000 at number 8, Adedamola Ojomo Close, Lagos. A candle had ignited a fire in their apartment. A look at his body will tell the story of what transpired that day.

Great faced stigma as a child

Great remembers some of the stigmas he faced as a child in school. He told his story to Legit.ng:

"I just remember some of the stigmas from primary school and secondary school. I couldn’t get into some schools because parents said I was scaring away their kids. It lightened up in secondary school but children will talk."

He also told Legit.ng that the discrimination still happens now, but that he has made up his mind to ignore them. He said:

"Happens now too sometimes but I overlook it. There was one moment when I travelled out for surgery. I wanted to get the attention of an attendant at the mall and he turned and shouted. He said I stunned him. I can’t seem to forget that experience."

Great is now 22-years-old and is a graduate. In order to get himself back in shape, Great was in and out of the hospital. Altogether, he underwent 17 corrective surgeries. The MTN Foundation was so helpful as they sponsored his plastic surgeries which took place in South Africa. He said of his hospital experiences:

"I spent most of my time in and out of hospitals too. I was tired but I understood it was for the best. I don’t know how but I just did, honestly just love from my family and God. That’s all that mattered to me."

