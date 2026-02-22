Nigeria's naira will not be scrapped in 2027, contrary to viral claims

The Eco currency is still under development and conditional for implementation

No official statement confirms the abolition of the naira by 2027

FCT, Abuja - A social media video claiming that Nigeria will scrap the naira in 2027 and replace it with a new regional currency called the “Eco” is false.

The viral video was made by a social media personality identified as “Flora the Digital Banker.”

The user claimed that from 2027, “there is not going to be a currency called naira” as Nigeria and 11 other West African countries will begin using a single currency known as the Eco.

“So beginning from 2027, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Togo, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Cabo Verde. We are all going to be using the same currency called the Eco currency.”

Verification

The presidency confirmed that central bank governors from 12 West African countries met to finalise technical and institutional frameworks for the proposed Eco currency.

This was according to a statement issued on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

The statement explained that the Eco is still under development, and implementation is subject to macroeconomic convergence criteria.

“The first phase of implementation is expected to involve Liberia, Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and The Gambia, subject to meeting agreed macroeconomic.”

As reported by Thecable, this means adoption is conditional, not automatic.

The presidency, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), or ECOWAS, has not issued any statement announcing that the naira will be abolished or cease to exist in 2027.

ECOWAS announced that the Eco project, which has been in discussion for decades, would be introduced on July 1, 2027, after several meetings on August 4, 2025, in Banjul, Gambia.

Verdict/conclusion

There is no evidence to support the claim that Nigeria will scrap the naira in 2027 and replace it with the Eco currency.

