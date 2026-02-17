Senator Kenneth Eze, APC Ebonyi Central, called for a single 16-year presidential term to replace the current renewable four-year tenure

A senator from Nigeria’s South-East has called for a major overhaul of the country’s presidential tenure system, proposing a single 16-year term in place of the current four-year tenure renewable once.

Kenneth Eze, who represents Ebonyi Central on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, said the existing arrangement undermines development and weakens policy continuity.

Call made during media interaction in Ebonyi

Speaking to journalists on Monday at his Ohigbo-Amagu country home in Ezza South Local Government Area, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation argued that frequent election cycles distract leaders from governance.

According to him, administrations often struggle to fully implement policies because attention shifts to re-election barely midway into a term.

“Every four years, we return to campaign mode. By the third year, governance slows as attention shifts to re-election; that is why projects are abandoned, and policies are not allowed to mature,” the senator said.

Single long tenure could aid stability, Eze argues

Eze acknowledged that the proposal departs sharply from Nigeria’s current constitutional provision but insisted it deserves serious consideration.

“Nigeria’s constitution provides for a four-year presidential term, renewable once, but if you ask me, I will advocate one tenure of 16 years. It sounds controversial, but it will allow policies to run their full course and stabilise the system,” he added.

Proposal framed as governance debate, not anti-democratic move

The lawmaker stressed that his position should not be interpreted as an attempt to weaken democracy, but rather as an effort to spark a national conversation on governance efficiency.

He said any move towards an extended single term would require extensive constitutional amendments and safeguards to preserve democratic checks and balances.

Eze concluded by calling for broad-based national dialogue on constitutional reform, noting that only collective consensus could determine whether a longer single presidential tenure would truly serve Nigeria’s long-term development goals.

