US-backed EpiC launches maternal, child health intervention in Bauchi

The United States-funded Meeting Targets and Maintaining Epidemic Control (EpiC) Project, implemented by a consortium led by FHI 360, has formally launched its Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH), Nutrition and Global Health Security interventions in Bauchi State.

The launch took place at an inception meeting that brought together officials of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Board, development partners, programme coordinators and technical teams to harmonise strategies and agree on a coordinated implementation framework for the project.

Bauchi government welcomes expanded support

Speaking at the meeting, the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr Rilwanu Muhammad, who represented the Commissioner for Health, Dr Sanni Mohammed Dambam, welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and critical to the state’s health priorities.

According to him, FHI 360, with funding from the United States government, has previously supported Bauchi State in HIV, malaria and maternal health interventions, noting that the expansion to epidemic control and MNCH would further strengthen the state’s health system.

He said the project would be implemented across 11 MAMII local government areas and would run for one year in its current phase.

“Planned activities include training of healthcare workers, strengthening oxygen systems, provision of essential commodities, and enhanced support for maternal and child health services,” Muhammad said.

He expressed concern over maternal and child mortality trends in some parts of the state, adding that the EpiC intervention would complement ongoing support from partners such as UNICEF and the World Health Organisation, while underscoring the need for strong coordination among stakeholders.

US-funded project outlines scope and focus

In her presentation, the Project Director of EpiC, Dr Hadiza Khamofu, expressed appreciation to the United States government for funding the initiative.

She explained that the EpiC project, funded by the United States Department of State (DOS), is an eight-year global award running from 2019 to 2027.

According to her, the project initially focused on tuberculosis and HIV interventions before expanding to include COVID-19 response, malaria, nutrition, maternal and child health, and global health security.

“The core mandate of EpiC includes support for HIV/AIDS, Global Health Security, and Maternal, Newborn and Child Health and Nutrition through strong collaboration with government and communities,” she said, adding that the project also prioritises health systems strengthening, disease surveillance, laboratory support and capacity building for healthcare workers.

Dr Khamofu noted that the Bauchi intervention would improve integrated case management of childhood illnesses such as diarrhoea, pneumonia, malaria and malnutrition, while also strengthening maternal and newborn services.

She added that the project would support better data collection and utilisation, improve supply chains for essential MNCH commodities, and enhance community engagement and risk communication.

Focus on planning and coordination at local level

Earlier, the State MNCH Coordinator, Jummai Inuwa, said the inception meeting was organised to sensitise stakeholders on the scope of EpiC’s support to Bauchi State and jointly assess the current situation and baseline needs.

She explained that the meeting would also serve as a platform to present the project’s MNCH, nutrition and global health security implementation strategies, validate the state’s coverage areas and confirm the list of health facilities to be supported in line with the 11 implementing MAMII LGAs and other high-burden areas.

According to her, stakeholders would, at the end of the meeting, develop an LGA-level rollout plan for MNCH and nutrition activities based on the Sector-Wide Approach Disbursement Linked Indicators (SWAp DLIs) in Bauchi State, to guide effective project implementation.

Partners pledge collaboration

In goodwill messages, the ALGON Director, Sulaiman Abdu Kirfi, Dr Muhammad Sambo Alkali of the Hospital Management Board, and Pharmacist Rabiu Fagge of Gate Foundation commended the initiative and pledged to work closely with EpiC and the state government.

They assured of their commitment to strengthening health systems, improving service delivery and engaging communities to promote healthy behaviours, including exclusive breastfeeding and improved maternal care practices across Bauchi State.

