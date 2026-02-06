Nze Uzochukwu Elui called on South-East youths to support Obinna Iyiegbu following his appointment as City Boy Movement director for the region

Elui said the appointment aligned with the entrepreneurial values and aspirations of young people in the South-East

He expressed confidence that Iyiegbu’s leadership would promote youth engagement, unity and development across the region

Nze Uzochukwu Elui, a celebrity chef and entrepreneur, has called on youths across the South-East to rally behind Obinna Iyiegbu, widely known as Obi Cubana, following his appointment as regional director of the City Boy Movement.

Elui said the choice of Iyiegbu reflected deliberate planning and a clear understanding of the region’s social and economic landscape.

Nze Uzochukwu Elui urges South-East youths to support Obi Cubana after his appointment. Photo: FB/ObiCubana,Uzochukwu Elui

Source: Facebook

He noted that the appointment resonated with the ambitions of many young people in the South-East who view entrepreneurship and self-reliance as pathways to progress.

Elui calls for collective youth support

According to Elui, Iyiegbu’s rise in business and philanthropy has given him a strong connection with ordinary people, especially youths navigating economic pressures.

He said the new role offered an opportunity to channel that influence into broader development goals.

“This is the time for our youths and our people to come together, support him and make this platform work for the good of the south-east,” Elui said.

He added that Iyiegbu’s history of investing in individuals and communities had built confidence in his leadership capacity.

Elui described those traits as essential for driving participation and sustaining interest in the City Boy Movement’s activities.

Elui further described Iyiegbu as more than a business success, pointing to his role in community building and social responsibility.

Elui says Obi Cubana's appointment aligns with aspirations of young people in the South-East. Photo: FB/ObiCUbana,Uzochukwu Elui

Source: Facebook

“He is not just a successful businessman; he is a unifier, community leader and more importantly, a brother’s keeper,” he said.

The entrepreneur expressed optimism that the movement would serve as a platform for youth engagement and collaboration across the South-East.

He said he expected initiatives under Iyiegbu’s leadership to encourage unity and practical development efforts.

Elui also pledged his personal backing for the project, alongside other stakeholders who share similar goals. He said sustained cooperation would be key to translating the movement’s vision into measurable outcomes for the region.

