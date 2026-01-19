A fiery Agaba masquerade disrupted a funeral in Awgbu, Anambra, causing public chaos and concern

Videos showed the masquerade attacking people and property; police took it into custody for investigation

One community leader condemned the violent act and urged the governor to ban the masquerade

Awgbu community in Orumba North local government area of Anambra state has reacted to the activities of the Agaba masquerade that disrupted a burial ceremony in the town, and further caused multiple accidents through its activities. It has also called on the state government to banish the masquerade to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Agaba masquerade, said to be famed and fiery, and known for its destructive tendencies, was said to have appeared during a funeral ceremony in the town on Monday, January 12.

Multiple videos circulating online showed the masquerade unleashing violence on passersby, indigenes, and even celebrants.

In one of the videos, the masquerade jumped onto the podium at a funeral ground and began destroying public address systems belonging to the master of ceremony.

In two other videos, the masquerade pushed down two men who were riding peacefully on their motorcycles. One of them, an old man, and the other, a young man, reportedly hit their head on a parked car and were said to have died in the process.

On Wednesday, January 14, the Anambra state police command, through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, announced that the command had "taken into custody the masquerade involved in the unprovoked and violent attacks on innocent citizens, which led to a breach of public peace in Awgbu."

The command further noted that "the behaviour of the masquerade, as seen in the viral video currently in circulation, is totally unacceptable, unlawful, and will not be tolerated under any guise," adding that the "suspect" is currently in police custody. Investigations are ongoing to ensure that all those involved are brought to justice.

Chief condemns masquerade, urges Governor’s decisive action

When Legit.ng correspondent contacted the President General of Awgbu Progress Union, Mr. Okoyeudor Christian, to ascertain the opinion and reaction of the community concerning the development, the PG declined.

He retorted, "No comment; no comment at this moment. Thank you."

Meanwhile, a title chief, who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on behalf of the community, described the actions of the Agaba masquerade as "reprehensible."

In an exclusive telephone chat with Legit.ng correspondent, on Friday, January 16, the chief said,

"This masquerade not only disrupted a solemn funeral ceremony, a time for mourning and respect, but its reckless behavior also led to a motorcycle accident that endangered lives and caused chaos among our people."

"I unequivocally condemn this senseless act. Our cultural traditions, including masquerades, are meant to uphold and promote values of respect, unity, and communal harmony."

"However, allowing such reckless behavior to continue tarnishes our customs and threatens the safety of our citizens. This incident is a stark reminder of the urgent need for a reevaluation of practices that can lead to disorder and harm."

"I, hereby, call upon the governor of Anambra state, His Excellency, Professor Charles Soludo, to take decisive action by banning the Agaba masquerade from further public displays within our community and beyond."

"Such a ban will serve as a strong deterrent to others, who may consider acting with similar irresponsibility and disregard for the lives and well-being of their fellow citizens."

"Let us collectively uphold the dignity of our traditions while ensuring the safety and peace of our communities. We must stand united against any form of disruption that threatens our cultural values and the harmony of our society."

