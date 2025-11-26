Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Badagry West, Lagos State - A yet-to-be-identified man was found dead in front of a filling station in the Seme area of Badagry West, Lagos State.

The corpse of the man was found lying face up with his chest and neck bones visibly exposed on Monday, November 24, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, the deceased was dressed in what appeared to be a white top with black stripes.

The incident comes less than a week after another decomposing body of an unidentified person was discovered in a separate part of Badagry.

The State police spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, could not be reached to comment on the tragic incident.

Adebisi has not responded to the WhatsApp messages sent to her as of the time of filing this report.

CityMood Badagry, a local social media news platform, which first reported the unfortunate incident, called on anyone who knows him or can identify his family members to contact the appropriate authorities immediately.

“A man has been reported found dead in front of the Total filling station in Seme, Badagry West, this afternoon. Anyone who may know him or can identify his family members is urged to contact the appropriate authorities immediately. Further details about the situation are not yet available.”

The face was blurred to protect the dignity of the deceased and to comply with Facebook’s policies. If you recognize any part of his clothing or likeness, please reach out. Thank you.

Nigerians react as man found dead in Lagos

John Agosu

CityMood Badagry clear, only his cloth for us to identify. Let work on it please, very important. For example, someone that had been missing. Can we recognise he/she, Sewanu asogba from Badagry has been missing for weeks now

How can we know maybe he's the one.

Gidfaith Adeleke

What you should do done as a professional is to snap the face like that and resize it (after u edited it) and paste it beside the dead body.

John Agosu

CityMood Badagry, well, I think our security has work to do because we are not safe, killing people like an animals is not prohibited to our city.

Please let end this killing habit, our citizen is our home, if all this occur we remain in Badagry

We need protection through our politics that rule us.. God will help us all

