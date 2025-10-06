The House Committee on Constitution Review credited its success to Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu’s leadership and members’ strong commitment

Committee spokesperson Philip Agbese said Kalu’s foresight, inclusiveness, and clear roadmap ensured timely progress on the constitutional amendment process

Agbese noted that broad stakeholder participation and strong collaboration made the review more transparent, people-oriented, and nationally inclusive

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review has attributed its progress in the ongoing amendment process to two key factors, the leadership of Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu and the dedication of its members.

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Monday, October 6, the committee’s spokesperson, Hon. Philip Agbese, praised Kalu’s “intellectual depth, inclusiveness, and reform-minded vision,” describing him as a “brilliant reformer whose leadership has inspired confidence in the Constitution Review Committee.”

“Hon. Benjamin Kalu’s brilliance, foresight, and managerial competence have been the major driving forces behind the massive progress we’ve achieved so far,” Agbese said.

Kalu’s leadership and clear roadmap credited for progress

According to Agbese, Kalu’s leadership has brought structure and focus to the process.

“From day one, he set a clear roadmap, built consensus across party lines, and ensured that every member of the committee is meaningfully engaged in the task of giving Nigeria a workable constitution,” he stated.

He added that under the overall leadership of Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, the House was committed to delivering a people-centred constitution that reflects the aspirations of all Nigerians.

Committee members hailed for dedication

Agbese, who represented the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue state, said of the committee's effort:

"It has been marked by a rare level of seriousness, cooperation, and patriotism."

"Our members are entirely devoted and comprehend the gravity of the responsibility that rests on our shoulders as representatives of Nigerians The level of engagement by legislators, experts, citizens, political parties, and civil society organizations in general has been without precedent," he explained.

Stakeholders’ memoranda shaping key reform areas

The lawmaker disclosed that the committee had received hundreds of memoranda from stakeholders, including state governments, civil society organisations, traditional rulers, and professional bodies.

“These inputs cover key areas such as devolution of powers, special seats for women in parliament, state police, gender equality, and electoral reforms,” he noted.

Public hearings designed for inclusivity and transparency

Agbese emphasised that the committee’s public hearings, held at state, zonal, and national levels, were designed to ensure inclusiveness.

“Deputy Speaker Kalu has ensured that the process is not Abuja-centred. Nigerians from every region have been given the opportunity to make their voices heard,” he said.

Agbese assured Nigerians that the committee will sustain its momentum as it moves into the harmonisation phase.

“Our goal is to give Nigerians a constitution that deepens democracy, promotes equity, and strengthens national unity,” he stressed.

