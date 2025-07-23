The family of late President Muhammadu Buhari has warned against unauthorized use of his name, image, and legacy for personal or financial gain

They stated that no person or group is allowed to speak for the family without formal approval, and any fraudulent acts will attract legal action

The family urged the public to verify all claims and report suspicious activities to protect Buhari’s legacy from abuse

The family of Nigeria’s late former president Muhammadu Buhari has issued a firm warning against what it described as the unauthorized and fraudulent use of Buhari’s name, image, and legacy for personal or financial gain.

Through their legal representatives at Gamzaki Law Chambers, the family raised alarm over recent cases of individuals and groups falsely claiming ties to the late leader in a bid to collect money or influence decisions.

Buhari's family issues serious warning

In a public notice signed by Dr. Sulaiman Usman SAN and dated July 22, 2025, the lawyers stated they had been instructed to address “disturbing reports of fraudulent impersonation and the unlawful use” of Buhari’s identity.

They stressed that no individual, organization, or corporate body is permitted to act on behalf of, or speak for, the Buhari family without formal approval from the lawful heirs.

The statement condemned attempts to exploit Buhari’s memory, describing such actions as an abuse of the legacy of a man widely regarded for integrity and service.

“The family has observed with concern the activities of persons who falsely claim affiliation to the Buhari family, or who use the late President’s name, legacy, or imagery for personal gain, influence-peddling, or fraudulent financial solicitation—all without the knowledge, consent, or authority of the lawful heirs,” the lawyers declared.

They warned that any person or entity found misusing the late president’s name would face appropriate legal action, including possible criminal charges.

“All unlawful interference with the legacy of a revered national figure will be met with criminal prosecution and civil claims for damages,” the notice stated.

Family address abuse of name

Beyond financial scams, the lawyers noted that unauthorized use of Buhari’s name could mislead the public, create confusion, and damage the family’s reputation.

The family urged members of the public, government agencies, and donors to remain vigilant and verify claims before offering support to anyone purporting to represent them.

According to the notice, any genuine communication from the Buhari family or related to its affairs would only come through officially recognized legal channels.

The lawyers also provided contact information for anyone wishing to confirm legitimacy or report suspicious activities.

Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s president from 2015 to 2023, passed away earlier this month in London at the age of 82.

