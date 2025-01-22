The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) announced that its online passport application portal has been restored to optimal service following a system upgrade and maintenance

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) announced on January 22 that its online passport application portal has been restored to optimal service following a system upgrade and maintenance.

This was disclosed in a public service announcement made via X (formerly Twitter) by the Service Public Relations Officer, DCI KT Udo.

System Upgrade and Maintenance

The announcement highlighted that the online passport application portal had undergone a system upgrade and maintenance, causing temporary inconvenience to users.

The NIS apologised for any disruption caused during this period and expressed gratitude for the public's patience and understanding.

Commitment to Excellence

In the statement, the NIS reiterated its commitment to serving Nigerians globally with excellence.

"The Nigeria Immigration Service has considered it exigent to inform the public that our online passport application portal is now back in optimal service, after a system upgrade and maintenance. While we apologise for any inconvenience the just-concluded system upgrade and maintenance may have caused, we deeply appreciate your patience and understanding during this time," the announcement read.

Public Assurance

The NIS assured the public of its dedication to providing efficient and reliable services.

The announcement also depicted the importance of the portal for seamless passport application processes for Nigerians both within and outside the country.

Nigeria Immigration Service

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is a government agency responsible for managing immigration matters in Nigeria.

Established in 1963, the NIS handles the issuance of travel documents, enforcement of immigration laws, and regulation of entry and exit of persons across Nigerian borders.

The Service is committed to ensuring national security, promoting economic growth, and providing efficient and effective immigration services to Nigerians and foreign nationals.

