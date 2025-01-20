Nigeria joins BRICS as a partner country, aligning with emerging economies to challenge Western dominance in global systems

BRICS, led by Russia and China, seeks to promote a multipolar world order and reduce reliance on Western financial institutions

Nigeria’s strategic position as Africa's largest economy adds significant weight to BRICS’ vision of global economic and strategic autonomy

Nigeria has officially accepted an invitation to join BRICS as a partner country, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s diplomatic and economic trajectory.

Nigerians are not all in support of the decision with many faulting the timing. Image: FB/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: UGC

The announcement, made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underscores Nigeria’s commitment to fostering international collaboration and leveraging the unique economic opportunities presented by this coalition of emerging economies.

Russia, China lead charge for new world order

BRICS is a bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa and has gained increasing global prominence as it seeks to challenge the West’s dominance in international economic and political systems.

Spearheaded by Russia and China, BRICS has positioned itself as a counterbalance to Western-led global institutions like the IMF and World Bank, offering an alternative framework for trade, investment, and development cooperation.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, and Russia, a major energy powerhouse, have been at the forefront of efforts to reshape the global economic order.

Through initiatives such as the BRICS New Development Bank and a push for de-dollarization in global trade, the bloc aims to reduce reliance on Western financial systems and promote a multipolar world order.

How Nigeria is a crucial partner in Africa

Nigeria’s inclusion in BRICS as a partner country is a significant development, given its status as Africa’s largest economy and a regional powerhouse.

The country’s vast natural resources, strategic location, and growing influence in global affairs make it a critical player in BRICS’ vision of economic and strategic autonomy.

Nigeria’s membership is expected to bolster its efforts to attract foreign investment, improve infrastructure, and address pressing challenges such as energy security and climate change.

What BRICS partnership means for Nigeria

In accepting the BRICS invitation, Nigeria has signaled its intention to align with a collective of emerging economies committed to shaping a fair and equitable global economic order.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted Nigeria’s aspirations for inclusive growth, regional integration, and strategic autonomy as key reasons for joining the bloc.

Nigerians react to news of new partnership

Not many Nigerians find the latest developments, which show the country pivoting more to the defiant global south and away from Western power, soothing, and reactions have trailed the monumental announcement on social media.

Some pointed out that Nigeria has been fiddling with foreign powers and committed to no binding allegiance that may alienate the country from either of the competing powers.

Others pointed out that the announcement's timing is unfateful as it coincides with the day the US is ushering in the commencement of a new Trump-led administration.

Trump threatens BRICS countries

Legit.ng had earlier reported that President-elect Donald Trump of the United States had warned of implementing 100% tariffs on goods imported from BRICS nations if they transition away from using the US dollar in international trade.

Although the US dollar remains the dominant currency in global commerce, tariffs function as a tax or charge on imports, with the resulting extra costs often being transferred to consumers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng