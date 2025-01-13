The Nigerian presidency has confirmed the selection of four air carriers for the 2025 Hajj operations

On Sunday, January 12, 2025, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) signed a key MoU

FCT, Abuja - Profesor Abdullahi Usman, the chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has announced that the presidency has approved four airlines as official air carriers for pilgrims of the Hajj 2025.

According to a statement on Sunday night, January 12, 2025, by Fatima Usara, the assistant director of information and publication, on behalf of the NAHCOM chairman, the carriers were selected out of the 11 companies that submitted applications for the airlift of Nigerian Muslim pilgrims.

The air carriers were said to have been screened and shortlisted by a team of 32 members that was inaugurated by the NAHCON Chairman on November 26, 2024. The composition of the aviation screening committee included representatives from three members from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), state pilgrims’ welfare boards, and one member each from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

In the same vein, one member each was drawn from the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Others were NAHCON board members representing each geo-political zone of Nigeria, NAHCON heads of aviation, procurement, legal, internal audit, special duties, as well as board members representing the aviation industry.

The selected airlines are UMZA Aviation Services Limited, Fly-Nas, Max Air, and Air Peace.

Cargo carries for Hajj 2025

Furthermore, three excess cargo carriers: Aglow Aviation Support Services Limited, Cargozeal Technology Limited and Qualla Investment Limited, were selected for the 2025 Hajj operations.

Reacting to the development, Prof. Usman congratulated the chosen companies while urging them to fulfill their responsibilities as promised during the screening.

NAHCON boss signs 2025 Hajj MoU

In another development, Prof Usman signed the 2025 Hajj Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ministry of Hajj and Umrah, on behalf of Nigeria.

The event was held on Sunday, January 12, 2025, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to formalise the 2025 Hajj engagements.

On the NAHCON chairman’s entourage were the chairman, senate committee on foreign affairs, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello; chairman house committee on Muslim pilgrimage, Jafaru Muhammed Ali; Nigeria’s Chargé de Affairs in Riyadh, Dr Ibrahim Modibbo; Nigeria’s consul-general in Jeddah, Ambassador Mu’azzam Nayaya; and Ambassador Mahmud Lele from the foreign affairs ministry.

Saudi Arabia was represented by the deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, Abdulfatah Masahat, at the signing ceremony.

