In 2023, African applicants for Schengen visas faced some of the highest rejection rates worldwide, revealing a growing divide in global mobility.

While African nations submitted half as many applications as Asian countries, their rejection rates were twice as high, underscoring systemic barriers to international travel.

The January 2025 Henley Passport Index highlights an alarming disparity in global mobility. While international travel freedom has nearly doubled since 2006, the gap between the most and least mobile nations is wider than ever.

Schengen visa applications starkly illustrate this divide, with African applicants experiencing rejection rates 14 percentage points higher than their Asian counterparts.

What is Schengen visa?

Legit.ng reports that the Schengen visa is a short-term visa that allows its holder to travel to any of the 27 member countries within the Schengen Area for tourism, business, or family visits. The Schengen Area is a zone in Europe where 27 countries have abolished internal border controls for free and unrestricted movement of people.

Disproportionate rejection rates

Out of all Schengen visa applications in 2023, African countries accounted for only 2.8% of the total.

Yet, these nations faced an average rejection rate of 44.8%, with nearly half of the 277,792 applications denied. This troubling trend reflects not only economic and documentation challenges but also systemic discrimination in visa policies.

Here are the countries where applicants faced the most significant barriers to obtaining Schengen visas:

Rank Country Applications Rejections Rejection Rate 1. Comoros 3,768 2,174 61.3% 2. Guinea-Bissau 5,493 2,634 51.0% 3. Ghana 45,421 21,226 47.5% 4. Mali 20,760 9,637 46.1% 5. Guinea 14,155 6,021 43.7% 6. Sudan 2,452 997 42.3% 7. Senegal 64,392 26,497 41.2% 8. Nigeria 105,926 42,940 40.8% 9. Burundi 3,774 1,391 36.9% 10. Mauritania 23,253 8,289 36.6%

Possible reasons for high rejection rates

As reported by Business Insider Africa, at first glance, high rejection rates may seem linked to poor documentation or economic instability.

However, systemic discrimination and the perceived "strength" of African passports also play significant roles.

Visa policies often penalize African nations, especially when countries are viewed as uncooperative in accepting the return of irregular migrants.

Additionally, many African nations are subject to visa sanctions, further compounding their rejection rates.

A call for fairness

The rejection rates underscore the need for fairer visa policies. As mobility divides deepen, millions of Africans remain locked out of opportunities for international travel, trade, and collaboration.

Addressing this inequity requires not only stronger advocacy but also systemic changes to visa regimes that disproportionately penalize developing nations.

