Operatives of the Delta state police command have arrested five suspects trying to sell stolen luxury vehicle

The stolen luxury vehicle who was stolen in Aba, Abia state belongs to the logistics company Young Shall Grow Motors

The state spokesperson, SP Edafe Bright, narrated how the suspects were arrested and the vehicle recovered before they could sell the bus

Warri, Delta state - Five suspects have been arrested for being involved in the theft of a luxury vehicle belonging to the logistics company Young Shall Grow Motors.

The luxury bus was moved from the commercial city of Aba to Warri in Delta state with the plan to dismantle the vehicle for sale.

The suspects were arrested and the bus was recovered before they could sell it to scrap dealers. Photo credit: @Brightgoldenboy

Source: Twitter

The command’s spokesperson, SP Edafe Bright, disclosed in a video shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Brightgoldenboy, On Friday, December 20.

Edafe said one of the suspects worked with Young Shall Grow for eight years as a panel beater before he left because he was not retained.

The former panel beater said Young Shall Grow Transport company usually leaves their keys in the vehicle and when they saw the bus parked at Aba, they stole and moved it to Warri Delta State.

The police spokesperson said the suspects were arrested and the bus was recovered before they could sell it to scrap dealers.

“One of them worked with Young Shall Grow in the past as a panel beater and according to him, by the time he finished and gained his freedom, Young Shall Grow did not retain him, hence, he left.

“He said he has been monitoring where they park their vehicle in Abia State and he knows of a fact that they don’t usually lock their doors and they always leave the key at the ignition of the vehicle,”

