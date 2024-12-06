The Nigerian Navy, lawmakers, and civil society groups have rejected a bill proposing the establishment of a Nigerian Coast Guard

Senator Adams Oshiomhole criticized the bill’s financial viability, arguing against creating a new agency under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy while Nigeria depends on borrowed funds

Legal experts and civil society leaders, including Dr. Emeka Akabogu and Igwe Ude Umanta, urged the Senate to focus on empowering current agencies

The Nigerian Navy, lawmakers, and civil society organizations have collectively rejected a bill seeking to establish the Nigerian Coast Guard as a branch of the Armed Forces under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

During a public hearing on Thursday, December 6, at the National Assembly, stakeholders cited overlapping functions, resource constraints, and redundancy as reasons to oppose the proposed agency.

Navy, lawmakers, CSOs speak on why coast guard bill should be halted Photo credit: @NGRSenate

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Friday, December 6.

Rear Admiral Olusegun Ferreira, representing the Chief of Naval Staff, argued that global maritime security models favor consolidated frameworks rather than creating new military services.

"Countries like the UK and South Africa have demonstrated how resourceful naval forces, complemented by civilian agencies, effectively manage maritime security," Ferreira stated.

Financial concerns raised

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, questioned the financial feasibility of the bill, especially as Nigeria relies on borrowed funds.

"Why establish a military service under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy instead of the Ministry of Defense? This proposal lacks rationality," Oshiomhole said.

Similarly, Rep. Philip Agbese of Benue State called for strengthening existing agencies rather than creating new ones.

"The Navy and relevant agencies have repeatedly stated that additional agencies are unnecessary. This redundancy will only waste resources," Agbese noted.

CSOs and legal experts stand firm

Civil society groups and legal experts echoed these sentiments, urging the Senate to scrap the bill.

Dr. Emeka Akabogu, Honorary Secretary of the Nigerian Maritime Law Association, stated that Nigeria's maritime security needs could be addressed without creating another agency.

Igwe Ude Umanta, speaking on behalf of a coalition of 10 civil society groups, added,

"We urge the Senate to focus on empowering existing institutions rather than duplicating efforts through this bill."

Senate takes action on Tinubu’s tax reform bills

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Senate has constituted a committee to review President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tax reform bills.

The committee is headed by the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) is to report back to the Senate before the public hearing on the bills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng